Porsche is busily developing the second-generation Macan, which will exclusively be offered with an electric powertrain when it lands in showrooms in 2024. The model remains at the prototype stage, but a new report sheds light on what its specifications sheet will look like.

Built on the PPE architecture co-developed with sister company Audi, the next Macan is being engineered to deliver an engaging driving experience. British magazine Autocar learned that the crossover will launch with two electric motors (one per axle) linked to a 100-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and programmed to zap the four wheels with up to 603 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. These figures are massive; the current-generation Macan tops out at 434 horsepower in range-topping GTS trim. While the EV will inevitably weigh more than the existing gasoline-powered model, we're betting it will easily tick the "make it quick" box on the development team's to-do list.

Nothing is official yet, but we wouldn't be surprised to see less powerful variants join the range sooner or later. And, the PPE platform can be set up for rear-wheel-drive, though plans to release a two-wheel-drive Macan haven't been announced yet. Regardless, handling will be part of the equation, and Porsche is developing what it calls a "performance rear axle" to improve weight distribution, according to Ars Technica. In short, the rear-mounted motor is positioned behind the rear axle to achieve a near-perfect 48% front and 52% rear weight distribution.

Torque vectoring and a rear-wheel steering system will be available as well. And, an 800-volt electric architecture will make the Macan compatible with 270-kilowatt fast-charging while allowing the battery pack to charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 25 minutes.

From a design standpoint, the next-generation Macan appears to borrow styling cues like rectangular headlights from the Taycan. We haven't seen the model without camouflage yet, but spy shots suggest it wears a more fastback-like roof line than the current model. As for the interior, we'll need to be patient to find out how Porsche shaped it. Expect to find luxurious materials and a jumbo serving of technology.

More details about the second-generation Porsche Macan will emerge in the coming months, and it's scheduled to make its debut in 2024. The gasoline-powered model will remain in production for at least 18 months after its successor arrives, according to an earlier report.

