Jay Leno hospitalized for 'serious' burns in garage fire

Comedian and car icon Jay Leno was admitted to the hospital Sunday after suffering what TMZ describes as "serious" burns when a car in his garage caught fire. Per the tabloid, Leno was in his Los Angeles garage (where his collection is stored) when one of them caught fire unexpectedly, burning the left side of his face. Leno is being treated at Grossman Burn Center; no official word has been released regarding his condition.

Despite retiring from late-night television, Leno maintains a career as a personality, hosting the series "Jay Leno's Garage," which features vehicles from his personal collection alongside guests' rides. Recently, he had President Biden on the show with his personal 1967 Chevrolet Corvette — with a special appearance from the new Ford F-150 Lightning.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information is released.

