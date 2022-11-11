Nissan Z, the new Genesis G90 and some exciting future EVs | Autoblog Podcast #755

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. Greg has been spending time in the 2023 Nissan Z in Performance trim this week alongside a pair of Volvos — the 2023 S60 Recharge and 2023 V60 Cross Country. Meanwhile, Zac has been driving the stately and lovely Genesis G90. Next, they talk about the news, starting with the latest happenings in the Formula 1 world — Zac recently returned from the USGP down in Austin, Texas. The talk transitions to a preview of the Los Angeles Auto Show coming next week before leading into the reveal of the all-electric 2024 Volvo EX90. Lastly, the pair discuss the spy shots of the electric Porsche Boxster and dig into what it means to finally have an electric convertible on the way.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #755

