We know the electric Buicks are on their way, but the details about models and specifics are still being left unsaid from GM’s premium brand. Today, some new spy shots give a hint at what’s to come.

For the time being, we’re not sure what to call this SUV beyond a Buick Electra SUV model. Buick has trademarked the E1 to E9 names in what is surely preparation for incoming EVs, but it’s difficult to know which one this particular electric Buick might be. Size-wise, it looks closest to the Chevrolet Equinox EV, but take that with a grain of salt. These spy shots don’t provide a point of reference versus other cars, so deciding whether it’s closer to an Equinox EV or Blazer EV in footprint is a difficult exercise.

As for its Buick-ness, the most intriguing detail in these shots is the tri-bar third brake light that mimics the brand’s new logo. It’s a seriously cool touch, and we can only hope this attention to detail is found throughout the car. Both the front and rear lights are made up of thin LEDs. The front DRLs have a small kink in them that turns downward as they arc toward the fender, and the rear brake lights look to be two thin horizontal lines one on top of the other.

Michelin e-Primacy tires wrap 20-inch wheels, which is in keeping with Chevy’s large wheel size offerings on its Ultium-based SUVs. The camouflage does good work of concealing the car’s styling and any other details that we might want to make out beyond what we’ve covered so far.

We’ll hopefully see a reveal for an electric Buick SUV in the next year or so, especially now that the base Chevy versions of a compact and midsize electric SUV are out and revealed. Once it is revealed, don’t expect an Electra (of some sort) to go on sale until 2024.

Related video: