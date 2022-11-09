Honda dealers may service upcoming Sony electric vehicles

Honda has been slower to the EV game than many of its rivals, but the automaker is speeding its way to market by partnering with other companies to develop and build new electric models. We learned about the Honda Prologue a few months ago, the company’s first mass-market EV developed with General Motors' help. Last month, we also got confirmation that Honda would partner with Sony to develop unique new EVs for sales in the U.S. by 2026. Now, we know how the pair plans to service those vehicles.

On a call to discuss Honda’s financial results, CFO Kohei Takeuchi claimed that the Honda-Sony sales model would be novel for the automaker. That could mean online, direct-to-consumer sales, and Takeuchi noted that the sales process would be entirely new for both Honda and Sony. He also said the companies are still hashing out the sales and service details but feel that the existing dealer network is well-positioned to step in for service needs.

Takeuchi’s comments will come as welcome news for Honda dealers, who have grown increasingly concerned about how they’ll fit into the company’s future. The company has struggled to meet production forecasts as parts shortages continue, and some of its most popular models are seeing shortages as a result.

We don’t know much else about the Honda-Sony joint venture, including the kinds of vehicles we might see. The two have said that their cars will be premium products and not intended for volume sales. Sony will focus on the in-car experience, including entertainment and other technologies, while Honda will build the vehicle.

