Elon Musk sells $4 billion in Tesla stock following Twitter buyout

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion. Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Musk has sold 19.5 million Tesla shares worth nearly $4 billion, days after closing his acquisition of Twitter, per regulatory filings.

Musk sold $20 billion worth of Tesla shares since he disclosed his stake in Twitter in April, per Reuters.

Tesla's share price is down about 52% this year so far.

Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, has sold 19.5 million of the company's shares — worth around $3.95 billion— after he completed his buyout of Twitter, according to regulatory filings on Tuesday.

The filings showed Musk disposed his Tesla shares between November 4 to November 8 — just days after his deal to Twitter was finalized on October 27.

Musk has sold $20 billion worth of Tesla shares since he disclosed his stake in Twitter in April, according to Reuters. He offered to buy Twitter in the same month.

Tesla shares closed 2.9% lower at $191.30 apiece on Tuesday. They are down about 52% this year so far.