We've seen the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N out a few times, but this is our best look yet at the production bodywork thanks to very thin camouflage. The car looks meaner, wider and has bigger grilles for cooling.

At the front, the lower grille area is much bigger than the regular car both in width and height. Not only does it give the car a more traditionally sporty appearance, it should provide more cooling air flow. Even the lower panel below the headlights has sneaky little slits for airflow. It does appear that the grilles can be closed up for aerodynamics, as some photos clearly show radiators through the grille, and others show just black plastic.

The Ioniq 5 N also looks wider, but it hides it fairly well from most angles. It becomes more obvious at the rear quarter panels. There are extra air intakes at the tail end of the rocker panels and up along the rear wheel arches. Those are mirrored by vents on the back of the wheel arches that really reveal the car's width and aggressive look. The rear wing is longer than a regular 5's, and it incorporates a triangular brake light. And at the rear bumper, there's a large, rectangular rear diffuser.

We expect it will, at minimum, feature the same powertrain setup as the Kia EV6 GT with 577 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque from dual motors. It should get a limited-slip rear differential, too. We wouldn't be surprised if it also gets a few performance goodies not shared with the Kia. It looks very close to being revealed, so we would bet that it makes its debut within the next year.

