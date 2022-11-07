Audi teases Q8 E-Tron models ahead of imminent reveal this week

Audi just teased the Q8 E-Tron in anticipation of its reveal this week. The teaser consists of two parts. One, a shadowy photo shows us the silhouette of each model on the company’s media center website. And the second is a video showing a bunch of close-ups of the SUV.

Starting with the photo, the Q8 E-Tron is shown in both standard and Sportback form. The standing rumor has been that the current E-Tron would adopt the Q8 E-Tron naming form, and seeing as this lineup of SUVs in front of us here resemble the current E-Tron lineup exactly, said rumor is looking pretty solid. Amongst the things we can actually make out and see in the dark photo are the taillights, and the design is just like that seen on the regular E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback.

As for the video posted to Audi’s Facebook page, this is what tells us the car’s November 9 reveal date. The fancy, animated DRLs make an appearance alongside the panoramic moonroof, animated taillights and a quick glimpse of the Sportback body shape.

There isn’t a whole lot of content to go on here to see how the Q8 E-Trons will differ from the E-Tron models that came before, but the wait to see the final product isn’t long at this point. Look out for more information on the Q8 E-Tron early this week.

Related video: