Ducati introduces three new Scrambler models for 2023

The Scrambler has been a popular part of the Ducati lineup for several years now, offering beefy off-road looks at a reasonable price. The company is going big for 2023 with three new Scrambler variants and structural improvements that make the bike lighter and easier to control.

Ducati introduced the Scrambler Icon, Nightshift, and Full Throttle for 2023. The Icon model is available in three exclusive colors, including ’62 Yellow, Thrilling Black, and Ducati Red. It gets a lower handlebar that sits closer to the rider and a new seat with more tapering and a more streamlined shape.

Ducati says the new Full Throttle variant is the sportiest in the Scrambler lineup, noting that it took inspiration from U.S. flat track competitions for the bike’s design. The Full Throttle gets unique side graphics, a skid plate, a shortened front fender, a rear fender delete, and a street-legal Termignoni exhaust with a silencer. The Scrambler Nightshift gets dark trim pieces, including black wheels, and Ducati says the bike is styled after classic café racers.

The new Scramblers get an air-cooled two-valve, twin-cylinder engine that makes 73 horsepower. It’s available in a lower 47 horsepower (35 kW) version for countries and regions that offer entry-level motorcycle licenses, such as the UK’s A2 license.

Customization is big with Ducati buyers, and the company offers several options for the new Scramblers. Three Termignoni exhausts are available in yellow, red, or blue, and Ducati also offers non-street-legal options with dedicated ECU maps for track riding. Several accessories are available, including custom saddles and various billet aluminum components. For the most devoted brand enthusiasts, Ducati sells a variety of clothing options and riding gear.

Pricing for the 2023 Ducati Scrambler Icon starts at $10,995. The Full Throttle and Nightshift models start at $12,195. Ducati says the bikes will begin arriving in dealer showrooms in March 2023.