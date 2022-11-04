Lucid just revealed a few details about its base Air Pure model and the mid-grade Air Touring models. It plans to fully unveil both of these new trims in Los Angeles a couple of weeks from now, but vital info like price and preliminary specs have been revealed now as we await the event.

The Lucid Air Pure is going to be the entry-level gateway into the Air model line, and it’s going to sell for $88,900, including Lucid’s $1,500 destination charge. The Pure won’t have the all-glass roof that every other trims features, and it will also have a “Mojave PurLux” interior, which we presume is a cheaper material than is used in other trims. Lucid says that it will initially launch with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration, but will ultimately be available with a single-motor powertrain. Last we talked with Lucid, adding all-wheel drive to the Pure results in a $5,500 upcharge, so the base price for that model should be $94,400. Versus the cheapest Tesla Model S (without Enhanced Autopilot or the “Full-Self Driving" packages), the Lucid is $11,790 cheaper. We should hear full specs, including EPA-rated range on November 15, a couple days before the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Meanwhile, the Touring (mid-grade) will start at $108,900, and it comes with the glass roof, Lucid’s “DreamDrive Pro” driver assistance system and all-wheel drive. Other specs and details will simply need to wait until November 15.

If you’ve interest in checking out the Lucid Air lineup in person, Lucid says it will have every trim level (including the Pure and Touring) on display at its Lucid Studio in Beverly Hills on November 15, and it will be open to the public. That same day, Lucid promises it will be making some announcements about its Project Gravity SUV. What those announcements will be, we’re not sure yet.

