Carvana slides on wider-than-expected loss as used car demand shrinks

Carvana Co on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected loss in the third quarter as inflated car prices and aggressive interest rate hikes dented demand for used cars, sending shares of the company tumbling over 10% in extended trading.

The used-car retailer said retail units sold in the quarter declined 8% to 102,570 and it expects a further fall in the current quarter.

The pandemic-led demand boom for personal transport is waning as rising inflation puts a strain on people's pockets, prompting them to rethink big-ticket purchases.

In a letter to shareholders, Carvana said the monthly payment for a customer buying a typical car has jumped 22% in 2022 from last year, significantly outpacing the soaring cost of living.

Meanwhile, the company is also dealing with mounting macroeconomic pressures, global supply constraints and higher operating costs.

Carvana, famous for its car vending machines, earlier this year laid off around 2,500 employees, or 12% of its workforce, in a bid to cut costs among its other measures.

It reported a July-September quarter net loss of $2.67 per class A share, wider than analysts' estimates of a $1.94 loss per class A share, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue of $3.39 billion also missed expectations of $3.71 billion.