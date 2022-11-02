Editors’ Picks October 2022 | Electric trucks and some excellent SUVs

This month sees a bevy of totally new or totally redesigned cars gain Editors’ Pick status. Important EVs like the F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV quickly jump into the list, and they do so with authority, as all our editors love these trucks. The Range Rover is always a superb experience, and this generation proves to be no different. Plus, the new generation of Kia Sportage continues to surprise and impress. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in October that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2022 GMC Hummer EV



Quick take: The Hummer amazes as an electric supertruck with its wild acceleration, incredible off-road capability, luxuriousness and epic utility. It's far from a "green" eco-friendly vehicle, but that's not the point of this technological powerhouse. Score: 8.5 What it competes with: Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Raptor R, Ram 1500 TRX Pros: Stupid quick, tons of tech, off-road capability in spades Cons: Not efficient, annoying in tight spaces, price From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "I don't think I've driven a more ridiculous vehicle this year, but that's sort of the point with the Hummer. There's a great argument against this sort of EV in that it doesn't live up to being an efficient and planet-friendly vehicle, but hey, that's not the point. The Hummer EV is a supertruck and wild technological masterpiece for off-roading in the same way that a mid-engine supercar is to track performance. It's not meant to be the EV everybody drives to work and back (mostly because few can afford it), but it serves as a line in the sand of what can be done with electric off-road trucks. This pickup rules, and if you can afford one, you're going to love it." Senior Editor, Green John Beltz Snyder — "This Hummer revival is a showcase of technology and capability on the part of GM, making it an absolute blast to drive and a joy to use. Rear-wheel steering, ample power and advanced driver assistance turn what would be an unwieldy behemoth into a stress-free, go-anywhere, head-turning commuter." News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "It's huge, it's heavy, it's absurd, and it's awesome. The Hummer is what you get when you apply supercar-type engineering to a pickup truck. There are cool features everywhere you look from the fancy four-wheel steering to the removable roof panels. It can go extremely fast. It can go over all kinds of terrain. And it does it all on electricity. This may be the coolest super truck ever built." In-depth analysis: GMC Hummer EV First Drive Review | True supertruck, for better and for worse 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning



Image Credit: James Riswick

2023 Kia Sportage SX Prestige Hybrid

Image Credit: James Riswick