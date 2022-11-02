Editors’ Picks October 2022 | Electric trucks and some excellent SUVs

This month sees a bevy of totally new or totally redesigned cars gain Editors’ Pick status. Important EVs like the F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV quickly jump into the list, and they do so with authority, as all our editors love these trucks. The Range Rover is always a superb experience, and this generation proves to be no different. Plus, the new generation of Kia Sportage continues to surprise and impress.
In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in October that earned an Editors’ Pick.
2022 GMC Hummer EV
Quick take: The Hummer amazes as an electric supertruck with its wild acceleration, incredible off-road capability, luxuriousness and epic utility. It's far from a "green" eco-friendly vehicle, but that's not the point of this technological powerhouse.
Score: 8.5
What it competes with: Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Raptor R, Ram 1500 TRX
Pros: Stupid quick, tons of tech, off-road capability in spades
Cons: Not efficient, annoying in tight spaces, price
From the editors:
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "I don't think I've driven a more ridiculous vehicle this year, but that's sort of the point with the Hummer. There's a great argument against this sort of EV in that it doesn't live up to being an efficient and planet-friendly vehicle, but hey, that's not the point. The Hummer EV is a supertruck and wild technological masterpiece for off-roading in the same way that a mid-engine supercar is to track performance. It's not meant to be the EV everybody drives to work and back (mostly because few can afford it), but it serves as a line in the sand of what can be done with electric off-road trucks. This pickup rules, and if you can afford one, you're going to love it."
Senior Editor, Green John Beltz Snyder — "This Hummer revival is a showcase of technology and capability on the part of GM, making it an absolute blast to drive and a joy to use. Rear-wheel steering, ample power and advanced driver assistance turn what would be an unwieldy behemoth into a stress-free, go-anywhere, head-turning commuter."
News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "It's huge, it's heavy, it's absurd, and it's awesome. The Hummer is what you get when you apply supercar-type engineering to a pickup truck. There are cool features everywhere you look from the fancy four-wheel steering to the removable roof panels. It can go extremely fast. It can go over all kinds of terrain. And it does it all on electricity. This may be the coolest super truck ever built."
In-depth analysis: GMC Hummer EV First Drive Review | True supertruck, for better and for worse
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Quick take: The electric F-150 Lightning is the best version of the F-150 to drive. It's shockingly quick, rides well and features competent tech with a reasonable price. It won't replace a Super Duty for towing needs, but it's the right truck for tons of use cases.
Score: 8.5
What it competes with: Rivian R1T
Pros: Affordability, excellent ride, quick, plenty of range, lots of options
Cons: Price keeps increasing, average fast-charging speed
From the editors:
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "A huge chunk of the F-150-buying populace could switch to the Lightning tomorrow, and their lives would be significantly improved as a result. Assuming you're not one who tows heavy loads long distances every week, the Lightning is the superior F-150 to own and drive. I wish the price didn't keep inching upwards, but even as-is, this electric pickup is a seriously great buy."
Senior Editor, Green John Beltz Snyder — "The Lightning is like a normal, internal combustion F-150, but faster and smoother, with more cargo solutions and clever tech. That’s an amazing formula if you ask me, or the throngs of owners and reservation holders. You might not like the range when towing, or the lack of various cab and bed configurations, but you won’t miss the pump prices."
In-depth analysis: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning First Drive Review: Worth the wait
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Quick take: The Range Rover returns in top-notch form, acing all the categories you'd expect from the legendary SUV. It's opulent, features buttery smooth and powerful engines and can still take a beating off-road.
Score: 8.0
What it competes with: BMW X5, Audi Q7, Lexus GX, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Porsche Cayenne, Volvo XC90, Genesis GV80, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen
Pros: Top-notch luxury, beautiful design, off-road capability
Cons: Only average tech, expensive
From the editors:
Senior Editor James Riswick — "Butter. Sexy, opulently gold butter is just the best way to describe the 2023 Range Rover. The twin-turbo V8 smoothly whisking you forward … butter. The adaptive air suspension wafting down the road and making railroad tracks feel like ant hills? As Linda Richmond would say, “buttah.” The primary controls for the steering, throttle and brakes that are all similarly weighted, friction-free and impeccably precise … like a knife slicing through supple Tillamook Extra Creamy. The lusciously soft leather and even its color in this particular Rover? Yep, butter."
In-depth analysis: 2022 Range Rover First Drive Review: Champagne supernova in the drive
2023 Kia Sportage
Quick take: Charging onto the scene, the new Sportage is drastically different from the old and way better in every category that counts. We recommend the Hybrid, which provides a powerful and fuel efficient mode of travel.
Score: 8.5
What it competes with: Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, Toyota RAV4, Subaru Forester, Nissan Rogue, VW Tiguan, Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, Mitsubishi Outlander
Pros: Spacious interior, efficient and fun Hybrid, class-leading tech
Cons: Polarizing exterior design, base engine option is subpar
From the editors:
Senior Editor James Riswick — "The 2023 Kia Sportage looks like an absolute winner for the segment. It now has the space needed for family duty and the electrified versions demanded today for multiple reasons, while maintaining the combo of distinctive style and strong value that’s been a Sportage staple for two generations. The turbo hybrid is more pleasant to drive than both the base engine and other hybrids, thanks to its conventional automatic (versus some form of CVT) and the turbocharger that seems to smooth out the transition between electric and gas power sources in terms of both sound and power distribution."
News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "The Kia Sportage is easily one of the best compact crossovers you can get right now, especially the hybrids. The torquey turbo engine, smooth automatic transmission and impressive fuel economy make it so. But regardless, every Sportage is really comfortable, plus it packs a huge interior. That interior has cool, modern design, useful infotainment, and it can be stuffed with features on higher trims. If it has a weakness, it's that it's not the most fun to drive. But for just about any other need (comfort, space, style, etc.), it's hard to top."
In-depth analysis: 2023 Kia Sportage First Drive Review | Bigger, greener, off-roadier
