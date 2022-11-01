Volkswagen already revealed a number of builds for this year’s SEMA Show, but it’s not done yet! This VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept joins the party today, and it’s one hot Jetta.

Put together by Volkswagen’s California Design Center and aftermarket company RacingLine, this GLI is taking performance seriously. The looks draw us in first. Both the front and rear fenders are 0.8-inch wider than stock and feature additional venting. A new front bumper features larger air intakes, and the rear bumper has larger grille inserts, too. A new lower valance frames a sport muffler. Larger side skirts complete the wider and bigger look. A custom matte black wrap transitions to and from the Kings Red Metallic paint underneath it, and it sure does look good.

As for what’s making this car go, RacingLine added a performance package of its own. Power is massively pumped up through a tune and a number of bolt-on parts, leaving this GLI with 350 horsepower and 372 pound-feet of torque. When stock, the GLI makes 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Modifications made to get there include the aforementioned tune, a carbon fiber cold air intake, performance intercooler, oil management kit, oil cooler aid and an upgraded clutch to ensure the six-speed manual transmission can handle the power.

Braking power is upgraded with a RacingLine Stage 3+ big braking kit that adds six-piston calipers with carbon ceramic brake rotors. These brakes are hidden behind 20-inch Rotiform Monoblock wheels with Aerodisc covers that are shod in summer performance tires. A RacingLine “TrackSport” coilover suspension kit is added, and a whole suite of RacingLine underbody bracing is added, too.

The interior is largely left untouched, but VW did bolt up some Recaro Pole Position ABE seats that feature a custom “Texagon” pattern in their upholstery and screwed on a custom shift knob.

