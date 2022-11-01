Ford brings a whole fleet of custom trucks and SUVs to SEMA

While SEMA is often an opportunity for pony car builders to strut their stuff, Ford's 2022 SEMA slate exclusively comprises trucks and SUVs this year. It makes sense, of course, since we've entered the doldrums in between the outgoing model and its replacement. Mustang's loss appears to be a gain for Maverick, Bronco and Bronco Sport, plus Ford's usual smattering of trucks.

Mustang Mach-E: True Mustang Persona

Yeah, we said there were no Mustangs in this mix; we stand by that. But at least this Mach-E GT customized by Dom Tucci Design/Tucci Hot Rods and /Kay Automotive Graphics shows off plenty of go-fast accessories, including Recaro seats and racing harnesses.

Bronco Sport: Off-Roading Heritage

Yakima and Hypertech put together this tribute to off-road recovery. It's based on a 2.0-liter Badlands model and was customized with a portable air compressor and off-road recovery kit, a Borla exhaust and a 70-amp accessory jump starter.

Bronco: Extreme Beach/Extreme Sports Support

At first glance, this looks like a beach-themed recovery build, but Warn says it's meant to be a remote fisherman's work platform. Details are scant, but the build includes a Dana 60 axle with a 5.38 ratio, a refrigerator and (of course) fishing equipment.

Bronco: Service Unit Vehicle

Perhaps-too-clever name aside, the ARB Bronco S.U.V. was inspired by field medics of the early 1900s. Its upgrades are geared toward offering first-responder services, so it includes a winch, under hood air compressor, jack mount, winch and light bar.

Maverick: Street truck

This one seems pretty self-explanatory. In a world where everything seems to be overland-themed, this build isn't. Builder LEER calls it a "true work truck" that was designed for those who "pride themselves on being able to do anything, anywhere." Upgrades include an expandable power station, toolbox and roof rack. It even comes with solar panels to charge your tools.

F-150 Lightning: Swiss Army Knife

This build comes care of Tjin Edition and Thule. As the name implies, it does a little bit of everything. Add-ons include a portable air compressor, refrigerator, console vault, Recaro front and rear seats and Thule bed organizing equipment. It also offers a solar charging setup and a pair of e-bikes for those last-mile off-road excursions.

F-150 Lightning: Race Support

This build was put together by Real Truck and Motor City Solutions and is inspired by off-road race support vehicles, you know, just in case you didn't get that from the name. Equipment includes Recaro seats, an air compressor, a leveling kit, off-road recovery boards and a fully mobile toolbox and welding setup — just in case you need to rebuild a suspension corner in the middle of the desert.

F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid: Remote Off-Roading

This hybrid build is intended to help you go hard even if you intend to go long. BDS suspension offers up this concept with an air compressor, Warn recovery kit, first aid kit, and console vault. It's also equipped with 7.2kW Pro Power Onboard, giving you the ability to set up a reasonable back-country repair shop ... or glamping site.

Transit: Digital Nomad

"Transit" may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of overlanding and geocaching support vehicles, but builder John Pangilinan says the Digital Nomad is a "fully capable off-road vehicle with the technology necessary for extended off-roading journeys." Hey, if it works for the van life folks, why not?

Bronco: Off-Roading Performance

This build was put together by the SEMA Businesswomen’s Network. It has been upgraded with 4.70:1 gearing front and rear, a Warn winch, a Yakima two-person tent and a rear-mounted jack. This truck was put together by a team of more than 250 women, including five mother-daughter teams, Ford said.

