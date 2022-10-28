DeLorean Next Generation Motors has another DeLorean for you

The fact that there can be so much drama today about a company that lasted only about three years, went out of business 40 years ago, and only made 9,000 examples of a single car is astounding. But nothing associated with the name DeLorean has ever been boring or predictable — not the man, not his cars, not his legacy. The DeLorean universe has taken another turn with the arrival of a company called DeLorean Next Generation Motors (DNG) that created the car you see above, the Model JZD. That initialism stands for John Zachary DeLorean, the name of the man that started all this. Even wilder, DeLorean's daughter Kat DeLorean Seymour is the nucleus of DNG.

First, the Model JZD. The company's website says it was designed by Angel Guerra and Allan Portilho as a tribute to the DMC-12, the original stainless steel coupe. Kat apparently saw the design and asked Angel and Allan to join her in getting DNG going.

There isn't much to know about the JZD yet because the creators are still working through the answers. For instance, it was designed with an electric drivetrain in mind, but that's now being weighed against an internal combustion drivetrain. What we have learned is that some of the original DMC-12 engineers will be contributing to this car's development. What we see is a sleek design that hews close to the forebear with two gullwing doors in an unabashedly coupe form and just two seats. We like it a lot.

That compares to the elongated form and four seats in the Alpha5 concept, a car that helped cause the creation of DNG. For context, we should explain that the DeLorean family no longer has anything to do with any of the DeLorean companies we're usually talking about. DeLorean Motor Company based in Love, Texas, and now going by Classic DMC, was founded by a gentleman who started a parts company servicing the DMC-12 and eventually bought the rights to the company name. We wrote about Classic DMC for years as it tried to put a resurrected DMC-12 on the roads, shelving the project when the NHTSA took nearly seven years to finalize rules for turnkey replicas. The delay led to the creation of DeLorean Reimagined (DLR), based in San Antonio. That company has a relationship with Classic DMC but no official ties. DeLorean Reimagined released the Alpha5 concept (shown in the photo gallery below) at Pebble Beach this summer, a battery-electric GT making nods to the DMC-12 while clearly not being a new DMC-12.