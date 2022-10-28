2023 Dodge Durango Hellcat starts north of $91,000

Dodge did horsepower-hungry family units a big solid when it announced the return of the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for a 2023 curtain call. The off-again/on-again SUV rides in with the same specs it's had since the first batch debuted for the 2021 model year. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 makes 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque, pushing output through an eight-speed automatic to all four wheels. That gets the 5,710-pound three-row carriage from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and to a top speed of 180 miles per hour. A equally meaty amount of braking — 20 pistons combined — manage deceleration. When equipped properly, it can tow 8,700 pounds. That's not a jack of all trades, that's Jackson & Company — Master Tradesmen.

The stat we didn't have until now is price. Mopar Insiders said it got a look at an early dealer order guide for the entire 2023 Durango lineup, including pricing. MSRP on the fastest Durango has gone up about $10,000 in two years. The 2021 base price just over $82,000; the 2023 base price starting at nearly $93,000 assuming the current $1,595 destination charge doesn't change much. Here are the MSRPs for three trims MI saw in the dealer guide including $1,595 for destination:

Base: $92,780

Plus Package: $98,780

Premium Package: $103,680

The new pricing is only the prelude to the real kicker. The thump comes in finding the dealer guide says the base model will be late availability, meaning buyers spending the least will go to the back of the line — an increasingly popular place for manufacturers to put base model shoppers. Those ready to throw down at least $99,000 for the Plus Package before options will get their vehicles first.

We knew about the options packages, part of a trim and options menu revamp throughout the Durango lineup designed to hasten production and delivery. The dealer guide didn't specify package equipment for the SRT Hellcat trims. MI notes the 2021 version was specced just like the Durango SRT 392 trim, and the dealer guide did contain specs for that latter model. Assuming the same holds true for 2023, the coming Durango SRT Hellcat Plus will add features like black roof rails and crossbars, a power sunroof, high-performance Laguna leather seats, the Trailer Tow Group, and ADAS aids like adaptive cruise control with stop, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning.

The Premium starts there and ups the kit with a hand-wrapped instrument panel, carbon fiber interior trim, 19-speaker Harmon Kardon audio, a second-row console with storage, red seat belts, and red Brembo calipers.

For the Durango lineup in general, Dodge is filling out the exterior color menu after chopping it down to five colors. There will be nine hues, tints, and shades available next year, all but two of them charging $395.

We expect to official word on what's happening with next year's Durango will come soon. MI says orders for the regular lineup will open shortly, but the SRT Hellcat books won't open until early next year.

