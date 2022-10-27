2023 Honda Civic Type R starts just under $44,000

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R boasts the most power of any Civic Type R in history (so far). It's also almost the most expensive one offered in America so far. The base price is now $43,990 including the $1,095 destination charge. That's barely $1,000 less than the Type R Limited Edition, which was, as its name suggests, a highly limited edition.

This also makes the Type R more expensive than its new rival, the Toyota GR Corolla. The GR Corolla starts at $36,996, and it packs all-wheel drive. For $38,175, it adds mechanical limited-slip differentials front and rear. Of course, we're expecting the Type R to be slightly lighter (the last regular Type R weighted 3,121 pounds to the base GR Corolla's 3,252), and it does have a bit more power and torque. The Type R makes 15 more horsepower (315) and 37 more pound-feet of torque (310). The Morizo Edition Corolla closes the torque gap, but the Honda still has a 15 pound-foot advantage.

The Type R is still cheaper than the VW Golf R, though. The VW starts at $45,385. The Honda has just as much power and more torque than the VW, too. The VW does have all-wheel drive, but it's heavier than even the Corolla with a curb weight of 3,404 pounds.

The 2023 Civic Type R will be available at dealerships starting tomorrow. So if you have the scratch, you don't have long to wait to get one.

