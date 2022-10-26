Perhaps unsurprisingly, what with the concept's unveiling coming next month, we're finally getting to see electric Ram 1500 prototypes out testing. These spy shots show a test mule with the current Ram body, but a closer look reveals details of the electric model.

Just like with the renderings of the new chassis, this truck features independent rear suspension with coil springs. This means that the whole range of American full-size electric pickups will abandon the solid rear axle. We can also see side sill extensions meant to hide the battery under the floor. The front fenders have some camouflage that we suspect could hide a charging door.

It's interesting that this prototype is using the long-wheelbase version of the current Ram with the longer "Crew Cab" and the 6-foot 4-inch bed. We're curious if this could hint at a body and cab layout along the lines of the new Silverado EV with an extra-large cab and a slightly more fastback rear pillar that blends into the bed.

The concept for the electric Ram will be revealed in November, likely at the L.A. Auto Show. The STLA Frame EV platform underpinning it can hold between 101 and 118 kWh worth of batteries for a range as high as 500 miles. Charging speeds will be as high as 150 kW. The production model launches in 2024, and it will be joined by a plug-in hybrid version.

