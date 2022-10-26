2023 BMW M2 gets full range of M Performance parts

Unveiled in October 2022, the new 2023 BMW M2 is already eligible to receive a wide selection of factory-developed M Performance parts. The list of add-ons announced by the Munich-based carmaker includes carbon fiber trim, forged wheels, and a lighter exhaust system.

BMW M leveraged its five decades of racing experience to give future M2 owners numerous customization options. Starting with the outside, the company designed a carbon fiber body kit that includes a front splitter, inserts for the front air intakes, side skirts, a rear spoiler, and a rear diffuser. M Performance titanium and carbon fiber exhaust tips and a red M-branded tow strap add a finishing touch to the look.

Speaking of the exhaust, BMW M created a system that consists of stainless-steel front pipes and a titanium rear section. It weighs over 17 pounds less than the stock setup and includes electronically-controlled flaps. BMW promises it unlocks "distinct, racing car acoustics."

Handling is one of BMW M's claims to fame, and the M Performance suspension system was designed to make the new M2 even sharper to drive on and off the track. It adds height-adjustable spring cups to the front and rear axles that let drivers lower the ride height by nearly half an inch. These parts can be paired with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged wheels available in M Frozen Gold Bronze or M Jet Black.

Buyers who want an M-themed interior can add carbon fiber and Alcantara trim, Alcantara-upholstered knee pads, carbon fiber seatback covers for the M Sport seats, and an M Performance steering wheel. Carbon fiber shift paddles and door sill plates are offered as well.

None of the M Performance parts increase the engine's output, so enthusiasts who want to dial in more power will need to turn to the aftermarket. Stock, the M2 is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter straight-six rated at 453 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. The engine spins the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, though an eight-speed automatic is offered at an extra cost.

The aforementioned parts will be available to order when M2 deliveries begin in April 2023. Pricing hasn't been announced yet.

