79,937 Jeeps and Rams involved in three recalls

Are there really more recalls in the past few years or are we simply paying more attention to them? Stellantis has three more to add to the pile, focused on the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator, and Ram 1500. The first is an add-on to the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 fuel high-pressure fuel pump recall that has already snared nearly 140,000 Jeep and Rams from the 2014 to 2020 model years. Seems EcoDiesels from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 model years didn't get fixed in time, either, and now they're joining the herd.

The 60,413 Jeep and Ram models at issue are:

Jeep Wrangler: 21,244 units built from August 20, 2019 to November 2, 2021

Jeep Gladiator: 7,375 units built from June 4, 2020 to May 13, 2022

Ram 1500: 31,794 units built from May 29, 2019 to January 21, 2022

The potential issue and recourse are the same as previous. The pump failure can introduce mechanical debris to the fuel system, cutting off the supply of fuel to the engine. Earlier comments from parent company Stellantis suggested failure could come on gradually rather than spectacularly, meaning drivers may notice noise from the pump or even a Check Engine light before the vehicle becomes undrivable. Owner notification letters are expected to go out by December 2. The fix is a trip to the dealer for replacement of all components in the fuel system that have failed or suffered from failure. Owners can get in touch with Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403 and refer to recall Z96. They can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) and mention campaign number 22V-767.

The remaining recalls are new. The 2021 Jeep Wrangler, 2022 Ram 1500, and 2022 Jeep Gladiator need some hands on their front seat belt retractors. The automaker's internal investigation team uncovered some improper friction welder maintenance at a supplier resulted in badly welded micro gas generators on the retractors. In an accident, faulty retractors might not provide the proper occupant restraint in a crash, increasing the possibility of injury. The 2,802 models involved in this one are:

Jeep Wrangler: 1,280 units built between December 1, 2021 and December 20, 2021

Jeep Gladiator: 622 units built between November 22, 2021 and December 9, 2021

Ram 1500: 900 units built between November 22, 2021 and December 23, 2021

Letters will go out to owners by December 2 telling owners to hit up dealers for new seat belt retractors. Owners can contact Chrysler customer service at the above number and refer to recall Z95. The NHTSA campaign number for this one is 22V-766.

The last action is all about the 2022 and 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. There are 13,722 units of the off-road PHEV that need their high-voltage packs looked at. Some of them might have incorrect fasteners securing the 200-amp fuse in that pack, potentially causing so much excess heat around the fuse that the it fails. If that happens, the battery can't provide any power. Drivers might be alerted with a dashboard light or altered driving performance.

The units at issue were built from January 13, 2022 to May 18, 2022. The fix is a day at the dealership to have the fuse fastener inspected and possibly replaced. Owners can contact Chrysler customer service at the above number and refer to recall Z71. The NHTSA campaign number for this one is 22V-768.

