Ultra-luxury land yachts from Cadillac and Rolls-Royce | Autoblog Podcast #752

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. In this week's news, we about a pair of ultra-luxury electric cars, the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq and Rolls-Royce Spectre. We also cover the 2024 GMC Sierra EV and 2024 Chevy Trax, plus some of the reveals from the Paris Motor Show. The show is capped off with a discussion about the electric cars Greg Migliore has driven for the North American Car and Truck of the Year Awards: the Rivian R1S SUV and Lordstown Motors Endurance pickup truck.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #752

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video: