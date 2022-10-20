Swatch unleashes fleet of Fiats to sell Moonswatches across the U.S.

The Omega Speedmaster is one of the most sought-after and iconic watches ever made, so it was no surprise when parent company Swatch got in on the action with a series of unique, entry-level quartz “MoonSwatch” collaboration watches. Buying the hot-selling bio-ceramic watches has been a chore, as Swatch only offers them in its limited number of stores. To help meet demand and promote the watches, the company is releasing a fleet of Fiat Cinquecentos to select locations where they’ll sell the timepieces on the streets.

The MoonSwatch retails for $260, but their limited release pushed online resale “values” over $1,000 in some cases. The planet-themed watches aren’t limited, but Swatch refuses to sell them online. The Fiat fleet will feature the same themes and visit cities around the country starting October 22.

Swatch's “Mission to Mars” car will start its journey in Miami and hit other cities around Florida, while the “Mission to the Sun” Fiat will tour major metro areas in California. The blue “Mission to Neptune” car will visit locations in the Midwest. Though the tour began in July, the American portion doesn’t start until this weekend. In all, eleven vehicles will travel the globe selling the watch.

Swatch hasn’t given out a set schedule and doesn’t plan to, only saying that the cars will cover three regions in the United States. If you live in one of the regions listed, your best bet to snag a MoonSwatch is to keep your eyes peeled. Swatch also hasn’t detailed which watch models each car will offer, so finding one doesn’t guarantee you’ll get the planet/color you want.

