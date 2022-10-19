Porsche Digital releases DesignCar smartphone game for enthusiasts

Porsche is adding video game development to its resume. The company's Porsche Digital branch announced a smartphone game called DesignCar that lets players collect, configure and customize a wide range of models and share their virtual pride and joy with other users.

Compatible with Apple- and Android-powered devices, DesignCar is a free game created for enthusiasts. Players have a long list of cars to choose from; Porsche models play a starring role, of course, but there are also Bugatti, Infiniti, Land Rover and Nissan cars to choose from. Once you've picked your dream car, the next step is to customize it by selecting a paint color, among other features. When the configuration is complete, players can compete against other users in community-judged design challenges and earn points to unlock more options.

DesignCar promises to give players daily challenges, including some sponsored by third-party companies like Turo. Some of the challenges look like they're brand-specific; the screenshot shared by Porsche Digital shows a Volkswagen Series, for example. We also spot the new Nissan Z, an R33-generation Nissan GT-R, and the awesome, Ducati-powered Volkswagen XL Sport concept unveiled in 2014.

If you want to build your dream car without opening your wallet or getting your hands dirty, head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and download DesignCar for free. Note that the game is currently only available in the United States and Canada, however.

