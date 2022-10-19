Mitsubishi shows off its boxy new XFC Concept

Mitsubishi’s lineup has dwindled in the United States, but its presence is strongest in Asia, where it offers several vehicles not destined for our shores. Its latest concept vehicle previews a vision for a small utility vehicle with beefy styling and a futuristic interior.

The XFC Concept is a compact SUV that Mitsubishi calls the “best-suited buddy for an exciting life.” It’s debuting at the Vietnam Motor Show later this month and is initially destined for life in Southeast Asia, though the company says it wants to expand that presence globally.

The concept’s styling is a departure for the brand, whose other recent releases haven’t been the easiest vehicles on the eyes (cough, cough, Outlander). Boxy lines and unique lighting are standout visual elements on the XFC, and the rear fender flares give it a muscular stance.

Concepts rarely make it to production unchanged, so Mitsubishi is likely to alter the XFC’s fantastic interior before release. The cabin appears to offer a mix of materials and large windows. Mitsubishi says it has class-leading interior space and notes that it focused on making the vehicle as comfortable as possible over rough roads.

Flooding is an issue in the XFC’s home region, so Mitsubishi gave it good ground clearance and four drive modes. Drivers can choose between normal, wet, gravel, and mud modes, and Mitsubishi says it developed the new wet mode specifically with Southeast Asian countries in mind.

Mitsubishi will launch the XFC in 2023 and says an electric variant is coming down the road. Though it’s still in the concept stage, the automaker plans for the SUV to become a core model for the brand on the global stage, alongside vehicles like its popular Xpander MPV.