Dodge Challenger 'Paint Chip' wrap shows off all 14 colors for 2023

When Plymouth wanted to show off the 25 paint colors available for the 1970 Barracuda, someone at the bygone brand got the idea to place an ad with the car striped in all of the available colors. That 'Cuda — and its zoomie headers and wheelie bar — became known as the Paint Chip Car, and Dodge is bringing it back. During Dodge's Speed Week events in August, the company showed a Challenger painted like that 1970 'Cuda but in the 14 special colors available to the 2023 Challenger as part of the coupe's retirement tour. Looks like Dodge was prepared for the hopped-up reaction the car got. The automaker has announced that for a limited time it will offer a wrap featuring all 14 colors, the wrap available for every Challenger made since the third generation debuted in 2008, including the widebodies.

The 14 colors in order from front to back, are Plum Crazy, Frostbite, B5 Blue, Sublime, F8 Green, Go Mango, Sinamon Stick, Octane Red, TorRed, Triple Nickel, Destroyer Grey, Granite, Pitch Black, and White Knuckle.

For comparison, this was the inspiration:

Buyers anxious to get in on two slices of history need to head to the Dodge Garage site to sign up for the wrap, produced by CG Detroit. The vinyl itself costs $3,700 before installation, Dodge advising the wrap "requires professional installation" by a 3M-certified installer.

Beyond the color choices, there is a major difference between the original and the new Paint Chip Cars. See, knowing the ad would only show one side, the marketers only painted the passenger's side of the Plymouth, only installed the side pipes on that side, and only put one wheelie bar on it. The driver's side of the car was a plain, solid green. Dodge's wrap covers the entire Challenger, until someone decides to take historical accuracy into their own hands.