Chrysler develops fix for Pacifica PHEV minivan fires

In February, Stellantis recalled 19,808 examples of the 2017 and 2018 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivan due to reports of fires in 12 vehicles. The minivans were manufactured between August 12, 2016, and August 7, 2018. All were parked and turned off when they caught fire; eight of them were plugged in and charging. While engineers worked to isolate the source of the fires, Chrysler advised what's become standard practice in the case of electrical-related fire risks: For owners to park outside away from other objects that could catch on fire. Since then, there have been two more fires in Pacifica PHEVs and the first report of a minor injury because of a fire. Chrysler says it's developed a solution to return the minivan to normal operation and is notifying owners now.

The fix is a trip to the dealer to have upgraded software installed for the High Voltage Battery Pack Control Module (BPCM) that manages the 16-kWh lithium-ion battery. Dealers will also inspect the battery pack and replace it if necessary. Of note, Chrysler says it hasn't definitively pinned down the cause of the fires, but it understands the conditions that can lead to the fires. The software's been updated to address these preconditions, the automaker telling Green Car Reports it "has validated its remedy."

Owners should continue to park outside and away from structures and refrain from plug-in charging until their vans are fixed, after which they can "resume vehicle operation as outlined in their owners’ manuals." The repair will take from 1.5 to two days; a rental or courtesy car will be provided free of charge.

Stellantis has already begun sending letters to owners. Those with questions can contact their Chrysler dealerships, or get in touch with Chrysler customer service at ​​800-853-1403 and refer to recall number Z11. They can also call the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) and mention campaign number 22V077.