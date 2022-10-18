4 great car cleaning kits - starting at just $39.99

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With the winter months rolling in, it can be easy to start slacking on your car care. It's fun and easy to wash your car during the summer, but less so when it's 40° outside. Luckily, since most people think this way, that means it's a great time to pick up a car cleaning kit at a decent price. If you're in the market for soap, glass cleaner, microfiber towels, scrub brushes or even cleaning gel, check out these great options.

This is a great starter kit if you're just looking for the basics. It's a seven-piece set that will not only help you get the body of your car shining thanks to the Citrus Wash & Gloss, but it also comes with separate formulas for your tires (Diablo Wheel Cleaner) and even your interior (Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant). The Wash & Gloss comes in a 16 oz. bottle which should give most people 8-16 washes. In addition to the cleaners, this kit also comes with a wash mitt and three microfiber towels.

Meguiar's is one of the most popular brands in automotive care, and this Wash & Wax Kit is called "Classic" for a reason. It features eight pieces, including car wash soap, interior cleaner, wheel and tire cleaner, cleaner wax, a mist and wipe detailer solution, a microfiber towel, soft foam applicator pad and a car wash sponge. If you want to take your wash a step further than you could with the Chemical Guys kit above, this set is well worth your attention.

This Armor All kit is another great option and includes a car wash pad, Armor All Ultra Shine Wash and Wax, Tire and Wheel Cleaner, Tire Shine, Multi Purpose Car Interior Cleaner, Armor All Original Protectant, Glass Cleaner and an oft-ignored element of car cleanup: air freshener spray. The car wash pad is made of microfiber, so it should be easier on your vehicle than a standard scrub brush or towel. Thanks to the variety of different products in this kit, you should be able to get a solid cleaning inside and out if you go with this pick.

This kit by Relentless Drive includes a few less options for cleaning solutions, but far more for application tools. It comes with both Ultimate Car Wash Soap and Ultimate Ceramic Wax Spray in 16 oz. bottles but also includes a window squeegee, interior duster, tire brush, rim & wheel brush, microfiber wash mitt, air condition vent brush, a 24" x 60" microfiber towel, two microfiber wax applicators, a 15" x 17" drying towel, a collapsible bucket, a cleaning gel, a car refresher and even a storage bag to keep it all in. If you're good on cleaners but could use some fresh cleaning supplies, this is definitely the option you should go for.