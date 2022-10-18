2023 Mazda CX-30 gets more power and safety enhancements

The 2023 Mazda CX-30 heads into the new model year with a few updates. None of them are surprises, as similar revisions were announced for the 2023 Mazda3 earlier this year.

For starters, the base 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is enhanced with an extra 5 horsepower to a total of 191 horses. It’s also more efficient, as an updated cylinder deactivation technology is applied, providing an extra 2 mpg in the city and highway categories. The new figures are 26 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined. All-wheel drive continues to be standard for the CX-30, which was a change Mazda made last year.

Safety features and crash performance are also improved for 2023. Mazda says it’s added rear side airbags and rear seat belt pre-tensioners. The B-pillar and C–pillar performance in crashes is said to be improved, and new shin pads are added to the front and rear door trims. The CX-30 was an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award winner for 2022, and Mazda believes these enhancements will help it keep the designation in 2023.