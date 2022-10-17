Rolls-Royce Spectre reveal: Watch it here live Tuesday morning

Rolls-Royce is preparing to unveil the Spectre, its first series-produced electric car. The big coupe is scheduled to make its global debut online tomorrow (Tuesday, October 18) at 8 a.m. Eastern, and you can watch the livestream right here to get all of the details.
Official details about the Spectre remain few and far between; Rolls-Royce has done a good job keeping the EV under wraps. Official spy shots published by the British company in July 2022 suggest that the model will wear a futuristic-looking design, though it will remain recognizable as a member of the Rolls-Royce range, and it will be the brand's most aerodynamic car thanks to a 0.25 drag coefficient.
Inside, the Spectre will be mostly standard Rolls-Royce fare. One of the exceptions is a digital instrument cluster.
- 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre testing in Frnace
Rolls-Royce noted that it put the Spectre through the most rigorous testing program it has ever subjected a new model to; prototypes will have covered over 1.5 million miles by the time deliveries begin. While that might sound like overkill, there's a lot to test: In addition to a battery-powered drivetrain, the Spectre features "141,200 sender-receiver relations and has more than 1,000 functions and more than 25,000 sub-functions," according to the company, and it will inaugurate a new suspension system capable of disconnecting the roll bars.
Details such as horsepower and driving range will be announced during the unveiling. One of the figures that we do know is that the 59-inch-long doors are the longest units ever fitted to a production Rolls-Royce; put another way, they're nearly as long as a Smart Fortwo is wide.
Tune in tomorrow to watch the Spectre make its debut. Deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023, and pricing hasn't been announced — though Rolls-Royce buyers aren't price-sensitive.