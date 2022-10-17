Rolls-Royce Spectre reveal: Watch it here live Tuesday morning

Rolls-Royce is preparing to unveil the Spectre, its first series-produced electric car. The big coupe is scheduled to make its global debut online tomorrow (Tuesday, October 18) at 8 a.m. Eastern, and you can watch the livestream right here to get all of the details.

Official details about the Spectre remain few and far between; Rolls-Royce has done a good job keeping the EV under wraps. Official spy shots published by the British company in July 2022 suggest that the model will wear a futuristic-looking design, though it will remain recognizable as a member of the Rolls-Royce range, and it will be the brand's most aerodynamic car thanks to a 0.25 drag coefficient.

Inside, the Spectre will be mostly standard Rolls-Royce fare. One of the exceptions is a digital instrument cluster.