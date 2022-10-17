Renault 4EVER Trophy concept debuts at the Paris Motor Show

Here’s a Renault 4 unlike any you’ve seen before. Specifically, Renault is calling this the 4EVER Trophy, and it’s a modern, rugged reinterpretation of the Renault 4L.

The 4EVER Trophy’s use case is pretty clear from the moment you look at it. Those big fenders are designed to give big clearance around the wheel arches. Each one of those wheels features a visible air compressor that can be adjusted from inside the car to adapt the tire pressure to whatever terrain is coming. Of course, the ground clearance is massive to get up and over obstacles. And if you still find trouble, it’s fitted with a spare tire on the carbon fiber roof and a shovel and waffle boards on the rear door.

We’re getting strong dune buggy vibes from the design as a whole. The Gun Metal Silver paint is complemented by magenta highlights all over the car, and it looks fabulous. Its hood is hollowed out for a huge air exhaust that Renualt says vastly improves the efficacy of the radiator. Renault hasn’t detailed specs of the powertrain, but we know it’s all electric. The battery pack itself features extra underbody protection to keep it safe when hitting the trails.

This concept is meant to be looked at as a general preview of what to expect in a future Renault crossover, too. It certainly won’t be as extreme as this vehicle, but Renault is bringing back the Renault 4 using its CMF-BEV platform. The production car is said to take inspiration from this 4EVER Trophy, and seeing how much we like looking at the concept, we have high hopes for the final product.

