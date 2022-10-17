Mopar teases three concepts for SEMA

Chrysler first used the Mopar name in the 1920s, someone getting the idea to combine the words "motor" and "parts" for a service with that specialty. The automaker trademarked the name in 1937, first applying it to a line of antifreeze sold in cans. This makes 2022 the 85th anniversary of the division that now covers everything from service and parts to additional performance and customer care. We already heard the house of the round red M is going to SEMA with "a different flavor" of the battery-electric Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept that will begin to demonstrate future EV tuning possibilities. Thanks to a trio of concept sketches, we know Mopar's 15,345-square-foot booth will house a couple of Ram concepts and a fantastical Jeep to boot.

We know next to nothing about them. The Jeep can be identified as an EV thanks to its Surge name, the circuit board motif on the sketch, and the EV badge behind the front wheel. The rig in the sketch appears to have no doors, and there's some structure ahead of the cabin that looks like a spare wheel, making us wonder at first if we were looking toward the front or the back. The door shutline and curve of the fender clarify the direction. We'll find out in a couple of weeks if Jeep plans on showing off tuning options for its electric wares same as Dodge.

Mopar's press release on the show started with claiming it is "Charged Up" for SEMA. We're guessing that after Jeep's electric charge, Ram's talking about a super charge, one of the concepts being what appears to be a TRX in dayglo colors. The second Ram seems less rowdy, painted in a tri-tone 1970's style with a pinstripe and all, and fitted with what looks like a topper extending below the bed rails. The outdoor and overlanding life hasn't abated any since Ram showed its Rebel OTG Concept at the 2019 SEMA Show, so this could be another entirely fanciful take on overlanding. It's also possible that after Ram filed a patent application to trademark a vehicle built similarly to the Rebel OTG, we could see a bugout truck closer to production possibility.

The Stellantis brands could bask in more attention this year, with Ford, GM, Honda, and Hyundai all having pulled out. We'll find out what Dodge, Jeep, and Ram are all charged up about when SEMA happens from November 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.