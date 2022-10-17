The Paris Motor Show is typically home to some funky creations, and the Dacia Manifesto concept is no exception. First impressions suggest that we’re looking at a Dacia dune buggy, but there’s a whole lot of intriguing things about this vehicle.

For one, it’s electric and features four-wheel drive. Dacia says it’s designed for off-roading with a body built to withstand being knocked around and a high ride height. When driving it, you’re about as close to the elements as you can get. There are no doors, windows or a windshield. The interior is entirely waterproof, which means you can wash it out with a hose. However, think twice before you do that in the evening, as the seat covers double as your sleeping bags.

Dacia says that the single front headlight is all the car needs to light the way at night, and when you’re done driving, it can be removed to use as a torchlight at camp. There’s no big infotainment system, as instead of a built-in screen, Dacia is using its “Bring-Your-Own-Device” system that allows you to mount your cellphone onto the dash and fully integrate it with the car’s on-board computer.

A removable battery pack can come out of the car when you camp at night to supply power through a household outlet — there’s no word on vehicle-to-load charging like Ford’s Pro Power Onboard system, though.

Eco-friendly materials are used throughout the Manifesto’s construction. All the main plastic body parts contain recycled material called Starkle — it inherently produces a flecked effect. The interior dash and steering wheel use cork. Airless concept tires are fitted, and they’re billed as “puncture-proof” to ensure you won’t need replacements. Plus, Dacia says the lightweight and simplistic design makes it an efficient EV — though no figures were provided.

If you were hoping to see a Dacia-branded car like this available for sale soon, we’re sorry to disappoint you in the end. Dacia says that this is not a future model, and instead calls the Manifesto “a statement about the brand’s aim to stand by customers as they become even keener on outdoor pursuits.” So, enjoy the concept, but look elsewhere for your electric dune buggy needs.

