Mini brings back the six-speed manual for certain 2023 trims

Mini has good news and some steep price increases for the 2023 model year, the cars available to buyers once production switches to the coming year in November. The good news for enthusiasts is the return of the manual transmission to more trims after a pause in deliveries caused by supply shortages. The six-speed manual becomes a standalone option on two-door Minis with hardtops, meaning the Cooper, Cooper S, and John Cooper Works variants. The bad news for enthusiasts who wanted to pair that gearbox with a base Mini Cooper Classic is that the Classic is gone. As other automakers are doing, Mini culled the entry-level trim for the new year, automatically raising the price of entry by a non-miniature amount.

Product planners played a bunch of presto-change-o with standard features, packages and standalone options for various trims. For instance, the hardtop two-door Cooper, Cooper S and JCW in Signature guise get power folding mirrors and auto dimming rearview mirrors. The Cooper S and JCW in Iconic trim pick up Mini's Parking Assistant. On the other hand, the Cooper SE in Iconic trim loses the alarm system and active cruise control, while certain trims of the Countryman Cooper S and Cooper S All 4 drop the alarm system and dynamic damper control. If you're interested in a Mini, look closely at the small print about the feature set.

The Resolute, Untold and Untamed special editions in Iconic 2.0 fettle expand their options menus. The Resolute adds Enigmatic Black Metallic as a primary body color with a Pepper White roof, or a Nanuq White body and roof. The carbon black Mini Yours Lounge Leather can be optioned for $750. The Untold expands availability from just the John Cooper Works Clubman to the Cooper S and Cooper S All4. Its exterior hues will now include Midnight Black Metallic with black spats. As for the Untamed, its paint palette adds Nanuq White, partnered with the standard black contrasting roof and mirrors, and graphics in Matte Bluestone.

For all Mini Hardtops, Pepper White, White Silver and Moonwalk Grey body colors will retire at the end of October. Replacing them are Nanuq White, and Melting Silver III that becomes available throughout the range.

Pricing goes way up for base versions now that the Classic is gone, with four-figure jumps on every trim compared to pricing Mini released in February of this year. MSRPs for base versions of the 2023 model range after the $850 destination charge are:

Hardtop 2 Door: $29,450 ($5,200)

Hardtop 4 Door: $30,550 ($5,300)

Convertible: $34,650 ($5,400)

Clubman: $35,350 ($4,600)

Countryman: $35,800 ($5,350)

JCW: $38,650 ($4,900)

