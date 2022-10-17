2023 Honda Civic sedan and hatchback lineups pared, prices raised

Motor Trend appears to have gotten the jump on the lineup and pricing changes coming to the 2023 Honda Civic. The mag reports that the entry-level LX trim is no more for the sedan nor hatch, Honda continuing to cull the cheap seats from model lineups same as it did with the 2022 Passport and the 2022 Pilot. The Honda configurator proves the predominant truth of this, the Civic sedan configurator showing just the Sport, EX, and Touring trims, the configurator pricing matching MT's figures. The Civic Hatchback still shows an LX variant at the time of writing, but we won't be surprised if it's shortly vaporized. We all know these chaotic economic times require additional price increases as well, Civic MSRPs going up anywhere from $500 to $700. Prices for the 2023 Civic sedan and their differences from the most recent 2022-model-year pricing after destination are:

Sport: $25,745 ($700)

EX: $27,145 ($500)

Touring: $30,745 ($500)

Si: $29,195 ($600)

The increases listed come after a mid-year price increase as well as a destination charge increase from $1,015 to $1,095. Compared to when the 2022 Civic launched, the Sport costs $2,830 more than the 2022 Civic LX and $1,430 more than its initial MSRP, the EX and Touring are up $1,230 over their initial MSRPs.

The same info for the Civic hatchback compared the model's most recent prices:

Sport: $26,545 ($700)

EX-L: $28,845 ($500)

Sport Touring: $31,645 ($500)

For now, the only performance change noted in the report is the Si losing the option of summer tires, and sure enough, that rubber is not an option on the configurator. For 2022, a buyer could put sportier shoes on the Civic Si for $200, all that's left on the spec sheet now is 235/40 all-seasons. We'll get the full story when Honda drops the official specs for next year's car soon.