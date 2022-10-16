It felt like a fighter jet: $2 million Pininfarina Battista can hit 60 mph in under 2 seconds

Written by Tim Levin for Insider

Much like the rest of the automotive world, supercars are going electric. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

I got to drive one of the newest, quickest, and most luxurious battery-powered exotics on the market.

Meet the $2.2 million Pininfarina Battista. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

It's the first model from Pininfarina, the legendary Italian firm that's designed and built cars for other brands like Ferrari — but never came out with its own vehicle. Automobili Pininfarina is technically separate from Pininfarina, the design house. Both under the umbrella of the Indian automotive giant Mahindra.

It's named for the company's founder, Battista "Pinin" Farina, who always dreamt of producing his own car but never made that a reality. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

Nearly 100 years after Pininfarina began in 1930, the Battista is here. The first two cars were delivered to U.S. customers earlier this month. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

The EV marries monstrous power with otherworldly acceleration and wraps that all up in an elegant, leather-bound package. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

Of course, both of those things are true of the Pininfarina too. The company says it aimed for a more "timeless" design. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

Buyers can customize their Battista in practically endless combinations, the company says. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

And all 150 Battistas will be unique; once a customer chooses a particular configuration of options, it's removed from the catalog.

Walk up to the Battista and you'll notice it emits a subtle, pulsing grumble. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

That's by way of a speaker system, not an engine, of course. And the sound grows more ferocious as you click through the Battista's drive modes, which range from Calma to Furiosa. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

Its body vibrates slightly to the touch, giving owners the same sensations of a big-engine supercar but updated for the electric era.

There's a performative aspect to the noise as well. Because what's the point of ripping down Rodeo Drive in your seven-figure supercar if nobody can hear you coming?

Getting inside the Battista isn't always the most graceful process, as it's so low to the ground. But anybody who's buying one is surely better-practiced than I am at that sort of thing. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

The doors take a section of roof with them, meaning you don't have to duck to slip inside, which helps.

In the driver's seat, you're hugged tight by plush leather upholstery and surrounded by luxury.

The cabin features an interesting mix of exposed carbon fiber and more refined, high-end materials. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

That reflects Pininfarina's broader vision of the Battista as a vehicle that pairs raw supercar performance with the comfort of a grand tourer.

All the screens and dials are angled toward the driver, creating a cockpit that feels more like a fighter jet than any car. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

The touchscreen on the left controls the seats, steering wheel, and mirrors. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

The one on the right houses entertainment features and navigation.

Since the focus is on driving enjoyment, Pininfarina didn't want to clutter the driver's field of vision with too much information. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

The tiny display behind the steering wheel only shows basics like speed and remaining range. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

The milled rotary knobs you use to select drive modes and gears are weighty and turn with a satisfying click. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

The "Top Gun" vibes continue when you find an open section of road and floor it. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

Stomping the throttle in Furiosa mode slams you back into your seat instantly with an absurd and frankly terrifying amount of force. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

In the blink of an eye, your surroundings start flying by faster than your brain can process. It's what I imagine pilots feel like when they launch off of an aircraft carrier.

You can even see what sort of g-force you're generating on one of the screens. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

To put some hard numbers to it: The Battista produces an astonishing 1,900 horsepower and 1,725 pound-feet of torque.

According to Pininfarina, that makes it the most powerful Italian performance car ever.

It uses four motors, one driving each wheel. Electric cars typically have one or two motors.

It'll rocket from a stop to 62 mph in less than two seconds, the company says.

Top speed is rated at 217 mph. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

The Battista handled beautifully, too. It felt practically stuck to the road and effortlessly carved around corners.

At high speeds, a spoiler deploys for extra downforce.

Or you can raise it at the push of a button to impress your friends. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

Power is dialed back considerably in non-Furiosa drive modes, making for a more comfortable driving experience. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

Both the ambient lighting color and the driving sounds pumped into the cabin change depending on the drive mode selected. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider

Pininfarina estimates range at a respectable 300 miles. Expect much less if you push the car hard, which is tough to resist. The Pininfarina Battista. Tim Levin/Insider