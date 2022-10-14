2023 BMW M2 revealed, BMW i4 and Mercedes-AMG SL 63 driven | Autoblog Podcast #751

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. In this week's news, we discuss the Jaguar F-Type commemorative 75 model, the reveal of the 2023 BMW M2, as well as the Rivian recall and its repercussions. We talk about the cars we've been driving, including the Ford Mustang Ice White Edition, BMW i4, Mercedes-AMG SL 63 and Lexus RX 500h F-Sport.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #751

