Best October Prime Day deals still available — over 30 of them

Miss out on the Prime Early Access event this week? Don't worry, there are still plenty of deals floating around. Check out this list for some continued discounts on things like dash cams, jump starters, tire inflators, generators, cellphone mounts, vacs, wax and more.

The popular ThisWorx portable car vacuum is a solid choice for anyone looking to up their car cleanliness game. It features a 110W and 9.17-amp motor, a built-in LED light, a washable double-HEPA filter, a flat bottom, a 16-foot power cable that connects to your car’s 12V lighter port and includes three different all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage and a filter cleaning brush.

This portable ThisWorx vac is similar to the other on our list, but with a different body design, slightly less power, and a slightly smaller price tag. The vac, like most of the others, has a 16-foot cable that plugs into your vehicle’s 12V port. It features a 106W and 8.8 amp motor, weighs 2.4 lbs, and has a transparent trash container so you can keep an eye on everything you’re sucking up. Like the other ThisWorx, this one also comes with three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag, and a special filter cleaning brush. It also includes a spare HEPA filter.

This is Amazon’s #1 best seller in “Detailing Tools.” We’ve used it, and we love it for its unmatched ability to clean the hard-to-reach areas of your car, like the air vents or cup holders. Because this putty-like substance doesn’t leave a residue behind, you won’t have to mop up with paper towels. It can also be used to remove dirt and dust from delicate tech gadgets like your laptop or keyboard. A great addition to your car detailing kit, or just to have around the house, especially for about $5.

LED lights along the deck of the scooter … what’s not to love?! The SmooSat E9 is lightweight (14 lbs) and foldable making it easier to carry and store. The power button allows you to set the desired speed of the scooter at three options: 5, 8, or 10 mph. The LED display mounted to the handlebars shows riders battery level and speed. The E9 Pro is designed for kids between 3' 9" and 5' 3" and has three adjustable handlebar heights to accommodate. It’s equipped with a 130W brushless motor and 21.6V rechargeable battery that’s rated for 5 miles of range per charge. It’s important to note, in order to engage the electric motor, the scooter needs to be kick-started to 3 mph. To stop the scooter, simply press on the rear foot brake.

This Segway is one of the best kid-rated e-scooters available. The top-rated scooter has a 150-watt kick-to-start motor with a top speed of 10 mph and 6.3 miles of range. It also comes with a one-year warranty or 180-day warranty for specific parts — contact Segway for details.

Electric scooters and hoverboards are a great last mile transport option for commuters. They’re also great fun. Segway is a top-rated maker of e-riders, and its Ninebot S model is currently on sale. The self-balancing personal transport has a top speed of 10 mph and 13.7 miles of range. And though some assembly is required if you buy from Amazon, the Segway Ninebot is still a top pick among users. Oh, and the Ninebot S is compatible with Segway’s Go-Kart Kit, which is also currently on sale!

Can we say that the Swagtron Swagcycle is dripping with swag? Name aside, the EB-5 Pro+ is an affordable zero-emission last-mile transport option for adult riders. Key features of this e-bike include the fact that the lightweight (37 lbs) aluminum frame is foldable for easier transport and storage, it has a top speed of 15 mph, and a removable battery with 15.5 miles of range when fully charged. The Swagcycle e-bike has a 4.1-star average rating from nearly 1,200 Amazon reviewers.

The Segway Ninebot S Kids is a great transportation toy for children 8+, able to reach speeds of up to 8.7 mph with a max range of 8 miles on a single charge. You can connect a phone via Bluetooth to be able to ride to your own tunes and it even features real-time intelligent voice safety reminders, encouraging riders to slow down and ride carefully. The tires are non-slip and maintenance free. It even comes in three colors, white, pink and blue.

The Massimo electric bike is a great e-bike for kids. It has two speeds, up to 6 hours of battery life and works for kids ages 5 and up. The Massimo also has a seat that adjusts from 18" to 22" and sits on two 16" extra large wheels. Parents can even set the top speed for the bike, between 9 mph and 15.5 mph.

This e-bike by TotGuard is a great pick for many reasons, not the least of which is the price! The bike has three riding modes: e-bike, assisted bike and normal bike, and the battery is even totally removable if you want to go old school and get some exercise while it charges. The battery only takes five hours to completely charge and provides riders with 25-30 miles in full electric mode or 50-60 miles in assisted mode. The bike is made of an aluminum alloy and features 21-speed gears to give riders a ton of options. Last but not least, the company promises to provide "lifelong free exchange and return services of the electric bicycle."

This generator is one of the best all-arounders out there. You can use it by itself or link it with another to double the power output, built-in gauge lets you know exactly how much time you have left and lets users accurate track voltage, and it also features an "EZ Start Dial" preventing the need for a pull cord. There's even a quiet operation mode that makes it great for camping or tailgating. Last but not least, you'll get a three-year limited warranty with your purchase and free lifetime technical support.

A portable electrical generator is a great compromise if you don't want or need to keep a full-sized generator around. This one runs on gas or propane with up to 34 hours of runtime and it only weighs 39 lbs. Like the generator above, this one can also be linked to another generator to double the power output and it also comes with a three-year limited warranty.

We can’t get enough of portable power. This 12,000-watt DuroMax generator is larger than some others on our list so you may not want to take it camping, but it’s a great backup power option to keep at home or at a worksite. It can run on either gas or propane, it has an electric start, and it's rated for 9,500 running watts so it can handle heavier loads and power things like a refrigerator, home air conditioning unit, and high amperage power tools.

For those who don’t like the noise and exhaust of a normal generator, portable power stations may be for you. This one from Jackery can be charged from 0% to 80% in just 3.5 hours when plugged into a wall outlet (3.6 hours when plugged into a car) and has enough of a charge to power your phone 31x, a camera 15x and a drone 6x, making it perfect for camping and longer road trips. If you’re going to be outside for a while you can also pair it with a solar panel for charging off the road and off the grid. If the Explorer 300 isn’t exactly what suits your needs, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 and Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 are also great picks, worth a look.

The EcoFlow solar-compatible portable generator is equipped with two USB-A ports, one fast-charge USB port, one 100w USB-C port, three DC outlets, and three 600W AC outlets. Thanks to its fast-charge tech, the unit can go from 0% battery to fully charged in just 1.6 hours. It can power 80% of home appliances (up to 1800W) so you can run devices (laptops and phones) and home appliances (fridge, blender, etc.) for hours. Another nice feature is the fact you can charge things without the noise of the generator running in the background thanks to a “Quiet Charging” app setting.

Not only does the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, it’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. The jump starter is rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters. Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating. It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. Last but not least, it even comes with its own microfiber storage bag.

This NEXPOW jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in extreme temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. There are also a few USB outputs built into the gadget, to allow users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW comes with its own clamps and cables, and it even includes a carrying case.

This Stanley J5C09 JUMPiT delivers 1,000 peak amps and 500 instant starting amps. As a safety precaution, it includes a reverse polarity alarm to let you know when there’s an improper connection, so you won’t have to worry quite as much about user error. This starter also features a built-in 120 PSI air compressor for inflating tires, a built-in LED light with 270° rotation in case you need a jump at night, and a built-in 12V DC outlet and USB port. Keep in mind, however, that this jump starter requires but does not include a standard household extension cord for charging.

This HULKMAN jump starter is a great choice for those looking to split the difference between power, portability and affordability. It can get you up to an astonishing 60 jumps on a single charge and starts vehicles with up to 8.5-liter gas and 6.0-liter diesel engines. It can also achieve at 100% charge for itself in as little as 1.5 hours. It, like many others, has a built-in flashlight to make night-time charging easier and is water resistant.

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines. It's rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather and features 8 different safety protection systems. Not only will this unit jump your car, like many others it also acts as a portable power pack featuring a built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices. It also features multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode. Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase.

This Cindro option is another vent-mounted phone holder, but it's made of hollow silicone rubber, intended to hold your phone more tightly than other silicone arm clips. It also has a 360° rotating ball joint, allowing drivers to adjust the position phone to their liking. With over 3,000 Amazon reviews, it's sitting at 4.4 out of 5 stars. A word of caution about the Cindro, though, this one can only be used on a traditional style horizontal air vent and can't be used on vertical or round vents.

This Suuson phone holder is great if you're the kind of person who likes options. This one can be mounted to your vent, windshield or dashboard. It employs a strong adhesive that won't leave residue and also uses a 1-step locking mechanism for ease of use. The material used can even withstand temperatures from -4°F to 203°F! Like the others, this phone holder includes a 360° ball joint, but unlike many others it also has a telescopic arm which extends from 4.43-inches to 7.31-inches, allowing for more maneuverability. The Suuson is also covered with a thick layer of silica gel to help prevent potential scratches to your phone, even during bumpy rides. It's the highest-rated mount on our list with a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars after 4,300 Amazon reviews.

The Byakov dash cam records videos in 1080p resolution and features night vision and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology. Like most others, this cam has a G-sensor and automatically starts recording if your car is hit, even in a parking lot. It also has a 170° wide viewing area, a small form-factor, and loop recording. Users say the picture quality is "much higher" than expected for such an affordable cam, and you can even take a look at some video shot by a reviewer right here. Last but not least, the cam comes with a two-year product replacement warranty. Even after 5,000 Amazon ratings, it's still sitting at a total review score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Like the sound of the Byakov? Check it out right here.

The Chortau dual dash cam is equipped with a 1080p front camera and a waterproof back camera. The front cam captures video with a 170° wide-angle lens while the rear cam features a 130° lens. Like the other cams in the list, this one features loop-recording and G-sensor technology. The biggest ding against this cam that we can see is that it unfortunately can only handle a 32GB SD card, but thanks to the loop recording, that makes the storage capacity of the SD card matter less than ever. After 9,000 Amazon reviews it's sitting at a cumulative score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. This reviewer was looking for a "simple" cam that would "just work," and they seem to have found exactly that in the Chortau. Click here to see their footage taken with the cam. Want to snag this Chortau cam? Learn more right here.

The Vantrue N4 is a three-channel dash cam that features a 155° front camera, 165° back camera and 160° rear camera. It captures footage in a 1440P resolution for the front cam and 1080P for the inside and back cams. The cam features a “high-performance Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, a big F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens observing road front, [and an] F1.8 6-glass lens observing [the] rear.” One reviewer showcases the cam's "top notch" picture in a video right here. Other exciting features include infrared night vision capability, 24 hour motion detection, collision detection parking monitoring and optional GPS (sold separately). The cam currently has nearly 4,000 Amazon ratings with a total score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Check it out here.

The EPAuto air compressor is one of the most popular options out there. It plugs into your car's 12-volt lighter socket, comes with additional valve adapters for things like basketballs, inflatables, etc., features an automatic shutoff and has a built-in LED flashlight, like so many others. Also, like many of the more portable tire inflator options, this one isn't recommended for trucks or larger vehicles. Be aware that this air compressor actually has the shortest power cord on our list, clocked at only about 9 feet by a helpful answerer in Amazon's Q&A section, so if you'd like a little more slack, this might not be the best choice for you.

This new and improved Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax formula provides a glossier finish than ever before, increased protection and even more water beading than the previous formula. The wax promises to be easy to use even with the sun beating down, and the new synthetic formula provides long-lasting protection and, of course, gives cars a great glossy shine. Importantly, this wax is "safe and effective on all glossy paints and clear coats" and it can be applied either by hand or with a polisher.

This 11 oz. container of Meguiar's Gold Class Carnauba Plus paste wax is formulated with carnauba and polymers to provide your paint with protection and of course a glossy shine. According to Meguiar's it's safe for clear coats and is made for easy application and removal. The wax can be applied by hand or with a dual action polisher. As a nice bonus, this wax comes with a soft foam applicator, so if you don't already have one, you won't have to buy one separately.

How to wax a car

Wondering how to use your new wax? Check out our video series Autoblog Details for a car detailing expert's in-depth explanations of how to care for your vehicle. Since we based these picks on user reviews, we'd love to hear if you have anything to add. Do you agree with our picks? Anything else you'd like to recommend? Let us know in the comments! Happy waxing.

These EcoNour sun shades are available in six different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing. They make use of 240T polyester protective material, which keeps your interior cool and protects against UV rays. This style of sun shade is very durable, able to be folded, twisted and more. It also comes with its very own storage pouch that's small enough to easily fit in most vehicles glove box or door side pocket.

The Ancel AD310 OBD2 scanner features a traditional design and the ability to scan and erase trouble codes. It's meant to be easy to use for beginners and professionals alike. The scanner was made to work on most 1996 and newer U.S.-based cars and 2000 and newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. It even supports several languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian and Portuguese. The Ancel scanner has a 128 x 64 pixel LCD display with a backlight and contrast adjustment and gets its power directly from the OBD2 data link connector in your vehicle, so there are no batteries or chargers required. Last but not least, it has a 2.5-foot-long cable, to ensure ease of use while connected.

This multi-functional OBD2 code reader by MotoPower features a built-in DTC lookup library, the ability to read and erase codes, a freeze frame view, vehicle info, data flow, vehicle speed information, engine coolant temp readings and more. It's compatible with most 1996 or newer U.S.-based vehicles and 2000 or newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. This scanner supports six languages, has a clear LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment, and like most, doesn't need a battery or charger as it draws power from the OBD2 data link connector. The connection cable on the MotoPower scanner is 2.5 feet long. Be aware that this scanner can only read and clear info that's part of the OBD2 system and doesn't work with ABS, airbag, or oil service light systems.

The Foxwell OBD2 scanner lets you read error codes, locate bad O2 sensors, access emissions information, turn off your check engine light, and see live data for most worldwide cars equipped with OBD2. Like most scanners, no battery is required as the device draws power from the vehicle. Unlike many scanners, though, this one features a 2.8" color screen and comes with free lifetime updates. It even ships with a screen protector.

This Honey-Can-Do organizer is great if you don't need all the bells and whistles and are looking to save a few bucks. Like the others, it has multiple pockets, a mechanism to keep it from sliding around, and this one even has loop handles to make it easier to carry.

