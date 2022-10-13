Mercedes recalls 2020-2022 GLS to fix potential rear seat collapse

Mercedes-Benz is recalling just shy of 60,000 GLS-Class SUVs to address a potential failure of the third-row seatback locking mechanisms in the event of a crash. Units built with improperly assembled components may not properly restrain passengers in the event of a collision, increasing the risk of injuries.

"The springs in the locking mechanism of the third row left and right seatback might not have been installed according to current production specifications," Mercedes-Benz said in its defect report submitted to NHTSA. "In the event of a crash, a failure of the seatback lock cannot be ruled out, which could increase the risk of injury to vehicle occupants. The basic functionality of the rear seatback lock would no longer be working as intended."

Since the issue is related specifically to the hardware mechanisms in the seats, there would be no indicator to owners of a potential defect. The recall population includes a total of 59,574 vehicles spread across the GLS 450, 580 and AMG GLS63 variants. Mercedes-Benz says it has not been informed of any incidents or warranty claims related to the issue in any vehicles currently in customer hands.

The recall doesn't cover all models in the specified year/trim range; others were assembled properly. Mercedes has specific part numbers for the correct replacement assemblies. Notices to owners will be distributed before the end of November.

