Ford Transit Trail van offers up clues in a coy video tweet

Here’s a snap video teaser from Ford for the Halloween in all of us: an 18-second brief on the upcoming U.S.-bound Transit Trail Van, complete with a spooky musical soundtrack and showing off a shadowy shape — yes, it’s certainly a van — with hints of orange, red and yellow lights, but not much else to go on.

The camera captures a vaguely trapezoidal grille with a Blue Oval emblem; what appear to be silver alloy wheels, black door handles on a white body, and a trio of amber marker lights above the black grille. The background is all tall trees and a dawn-or-dusk-lit sky. There’s also a bit of smoke, and some heavy breathing on the soundtrack, and at one point the driver’s front door opens and a light goes on in the cockpit.

Ooh, spooky.

The new 2023 Ford #TransitTrail Van is just around the bend. Details coming this November. #VanLife pic.twitter.com/Byrsx88b1k — Ford Pro (@FordPro) October 12, 2022

Text overlaid on the video reads, “On the road of van life, a few simple lessons can lead to many big adventures.” OK. And then: “Get ready for the new 2023 Ford Transit Trail. Coming soon.” With details to come next month about its release.

Previous spy shots of the U.S.-bound Transit Trail suggest some differences with the existing Raptor-inspired European model, such as black cladding around the flanks and fenders of the van and 245/75 R16 Goodyear Wrangler rubber. Fittings for all-wheel drive are also in the package. We've previously reported that U.S. buyers should expect a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 making 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

So no electric vehicle here, even though Ford has one in the 2023 E-Transit. It looks like the new Transit Trail borrows its form liberally from the low-roof version of the electric. But the video could be deceptive on that.