Best Amazon tech deals for October Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Early Access is finally here and as expected there are a ton of great deals on Amazon tech. If you missed out on a new Echo Auto or Kindle during Prime Day back in the summer months, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated with any new deals throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.

Keep in mind, this sale is only for Amazon Prime members. If you aren't a member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial right here.

This Echo Auto can turn your phone into your car’s infotainment system. It features 8 microphones that can hear you speak over road noise and music, and comes with an easy to use vent mount. Plus, right now it’s only $14.99, which is practically less expensive than a late night trip to Taco Bell. Check to make sure it’s compatible with your car before you buy.

The Echo Dot is a great way to experience all that Alexa has to offer. While not as loud or bass-y as the full-sized Echo, it's quite close, and more than makes up for the loss of decibels with the dip in price. The Echo Dot can do things like play your favorite study beats, read you the news of the day, give you the weather, add items to your Amazon cart so you don't forget to buy them later, and much, much more. If you've ever wondered what having an Echo around the house is like, this is a great way to dip your toe into the general Amazon ecosystem at a huge 50% discount.

The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5" HD touchscreen, a full range built-in speaker and a 2 MP camera for video calls. If you're tapped into the Amazon ecosystem already, it's a great way to stay in touch with friends and family. If both you and a family member have one, simply ask Alexa to make a call to someone in your contacts list and she'll take care of it. Of course, you can also use the Show to check out your calendars and reminders, to set voice timers, hear the news, or any number of other things. You can even check in on your home or dorm while you're away with the Show's built-in camera.

If you're a big bookworm who hasn't yet discovered the joy of a Kindle, it might be worth picking this one up at a discount. Specifically, this one is the Kindle Paperwhite, a waterproof device made especially for readers. This is the lightest and thinnest Kindle and it features a 300 ppi glare-free display that is easily readable even in bright sunlight. Although the 32 GB storage capacity might seem small compared to most smart phones and tablets, if you're just planning on using the device for eBooks (as most do), that should be more than enough, as 32 GB of space should be able to store several thousand eBooks without issue, depending on the size of the files.

If you want to store audiobooks on the device, you can do that too and take advantage of its bluetooth capability by syncing a pair of bluetooth headphones. Perhaps the best part of the device is that you'll almost never have to worry about the battery as a single full charge should last most people several weeks rather than several hours.