2023 BMW M 1000 RR is a race bike for the street

Many people become infatuated with fast cars and the speed they bring, but the real maniacs know that motorcycles provide the most insane acceleration and performance. BMW has a long history with two-wheelers, and its latest is a real race bike for the streets. The 2023 BMW M 1000 RR features a 999 cc four-cylinder race-bred engine and enough carbon fiber to rebuild a Formula 1 car.

BMW developed the engine for use in the Superbike World Championship. It produces 205 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque, and features titanium valves with lightened rocker arms and titanium connecting rods. Launch control, hill-start assist and shift assist are standard. The shift assistant allows lightning-fast up and downshifts without using the clutch. BMW says the rider can reverse the shift pattern for track use.

Carbon fiber features heavily in the 1000 RR, such as the fairing, which offers engine covers and aerodynamic shapes to improve stability at high speeds. BMW says it invested a ton of effort in the wind tunnel with simulations to shape the fairing as aerodynamically as possible. The windshield is higher to enable a faster top speed and route air around the driver more efficiently. The result is a “slicker” bike that delivers insane amounts of downforce at speed. At 95 mph, the bike sees 12.6 pounds of downforce, but at 186 mph, that increases to 49.8 pounds of downforce.

Continuing the aerodynamic theme, BMW offers an available carbon cover for the front wheel, and it constructed the front brake ducts using carbon fiber. The mudguards were also shaped in the wind tunnel, and the system works together to lower front brake temperatures by up to 50 degrees on the track.

The 2023 BMW M 1000 RR has a starting price of $33,690. That midsize sedan-level price tag brings more than just a load of go-fast bits. The bike has heated grips, a lightweight battery, selectable drive modes, cruise control and more. An M Competition Package is available, and BMW offers several M and M Carbon performance parts for the bike.

