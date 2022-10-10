2024 Acura ZDX caught in spy photos

We've got our first look at the 2024 Acura ZDX electric luxury SUV. And as we expected, it's not following in the funky coupe-like tire tracks of its namesake. Instead, it's clearly based on the recently shown Acura Precision EV concept, albeit clearly toned down.

The overall profile is pretty conventional, with a relatively upright rear hatchback. But the ZDX does still look fairly sleek with its low roof and quite long nose. And on the topic of that roof, it has the partial floating design previewed on the Precision.

The ZDX's nose looks much more blunt compared to the Precision EV, which we don't think is a bad thing, as the Precision was a bit beak-y. And at the back, the rear fenders look more pronounced and the window-sill area is also pushed out further. Again, these don't seem like bad changes to us.

Like the Honda Prologue, the ZDX will be based on a GM Ultium platform, likely the version underpinning the Chevy Blazer and Cadillac Lyriq. There's a wide array of motor configurations that could be offered on the ZDX. Since there will be a Type S version, we could see that one getting the Blazer EV SS's 557-horsepower dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. It's hard to say if other versions will be all-wheel-drive-only, or have rear-wheel-drive or front-wheel-drive versions, since all are possible. We should know more when the SUV makes its debut in 2024.

