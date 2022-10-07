2023 Lexus LC 500 and LC 500h get updated suspension system

Lexus is making a handful of changes to the LC for the 2023 model year. Again offered as a coupe and as a convertible, the firm's range topper gets an updated suspension system and a new paint color, among other changes, and it costs slightly more than the 2022 model.

The most significant changes for 2023 are invisible to the naked eye. Lexus notes its engineers optimized the front and rear suspension to "enhance ground contact feel, linear steering response, and steering effectiveness in the high cornering G range." While the LC is more of a grand tourer than a track-ready sports car, these updates should make it more engaging to drive on a twisty road than the 2022 model.

Buyers who prioritize handling can order an optional Sport Package that bundles a limited-slip differential, Yamaha performance dampers, performance brake pads, and Alcantara upholstery. While the package isn't new, it gains 21-inch forged alloy wheels for 2023. The only other visual change is a new color called Cloudburst Gray that Lexus charges $500 for. It bumps the number of available colors up to nine.

Finally, every 2023 LC offers a 10-year subscription to the company's connected services. The drop-top LC also benefits from these updates, and it receives a lighter soft top as well as an optional feature called Climate Concierge that adds a few weeks to convertible season by keeping each passenger's upper body warm. The function can even direct warm or cold air to the back of the driver's hands.

Lexus is not making mechanical changes to the LC for 2023. Power for the LC 500 comes from a naturally-aspirated, 5.0-liter V8 rated at 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. It spins the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission, and it sends the coupe from zero to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds. While that's the LC Convertible's only engine option, the coupe is also offered with a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain built around a 3.5-liter Atkinson-cycle V6 and rated at 354 horsepower. It shifts through both a CVT and a four-speed automatic.

The new model year also brings a small price increase: the LC now starts at $94,600 including a $1,150 destination charge.

Pricing for the full range is as follows:

LC 500: $94,600 ($475 more than in 2022)

LC 500h: $100,600 ($475 more than in 2022)

LC 500 Convertible: $102,650 ($475 more than in 2022)

On sale now, the 2023 Lexus LC will begin arriving on dealer lots in November 2022.