Kia announces pricing for 2023 Telluride

We’re now three years into its time on sale, and the Kia Telluride remains one of the most popular SUVs. Kia’s adding two new rugged-lite trims for the 2023 model year and recently announced pricing for the family-hauler.

Pricing for the line starts at $37,025, which includes a $1,335 destination charge. The Telluride S starts at $38,925, the EX at $42,625, the SX at $46,825, and the top SX-Prestige at $51,725. Adding all-wheel drive bumps those prices by $2,000, except for the SX-Prestige, which gets it by default.

Kia calls the X-Line and X-Pro “models,” but they’re more of an upgrade package for the EX, SX, and SX-Prestige trims. The harder-core Telluride variants come with unique wheel designs, dark exterior trim, and an increased towing capacity. Both packages bring all-wheel drive, and more driver assistance features, including a new Highway Drive Assist 2 function with lane change assist.

The 2023 Telluride keeps the previous year’s powertrain, which includes a 3.8-liter V6 making 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard towing capacity lands at 5,000 pounds, but the two “X” packages bump that number to 5,500.

Kia updated the Telluride’s interior with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a larger available head-up display. Unlike some automakers, Kia opted for physical volume and tuning knobs, which makes navigating anything much easier than furiously tapping away trying to change the volume or radio stations. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is available, and navigation comes standard.