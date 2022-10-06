Ultra-rare Nissan GTR-50 is up for sale in Canada

Occasionally, a super-weird concept car or rare one-off coach-built model will cross an auction block or sales listing. Their off-the-wall designs and futuristic shapes look cool, but concepts aren’t always drivable. A few years back, Nissan pulled back the curtain on its GT-R50 concept, a coach-built GT-R designed by Italdesign. Instead of the one-off concept going up for sale, the car you see here is one of 50 units Nissan/Italdesign built for the road.

This GTR-50 is offered by Legendary Motorcar in Ontario, Canada. It’s number 11 of the planned 50, though the seller notes that only 19 have been built. Nissan didn’t close the order books until July of this year but hasn’t confirmed the production totals or the number of customer sales.

The GTR-50 was a 50th birthday celebration for the GT-R nameplate and Italdesign, the shop responsible for penning the concept. People became so enamored with the car that Nissan agreed to build a limited run of 50 units. Though it’s immediately recognizable as a GT-R, the GTR-50 is a sleeker coach-built car with more interesting lines and a funky optional rear hydraulic wing.

Nissan modified the car’s twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine with turbochargers from a GT-R GT3 car and massaged the internals with beefier pistons, a new crankshaft, and more. Those updates boosted output from the standard car’s 565 ponies (2021 model) to 710 horsepower. Torque climbed to 585 pound-feet, almost 100 more than the standard car, and Nissan updated the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox to handle the power.

Legendary Motorcar didn’t publish pricing for the GT-R50, but it’s a safe bet that it will sell for far more than the vast majority of people can afford. The 50 cars Nissan sold carried a starting price of around $1.1 million, and this car’s odometer still shows delivery mileage. Given the recent excitement (and money) surrounding other rare car sales, this one could be quite a shocker.