'Need for Speed Unbound' launches this December

Following the release of "Need for Speed Heat," the series went on a hiatus. The developer, Ghost Games, was taken off the series and turned into a support studio called EA Gothenburg. That put former "Burnout" and "Need for Speed" developer Criterion back in charge of the franchise. What Criterion has put together is called "Need for Speed Unbound." It launches in December, and it looks very interesting.

In many ways, it follows the classic narrative "Need for Speed" structure. Some event has led the player to need to work their way up through the street-racing world to defeat the top racer or largest racing challenge. This involves building highly-tuned cars and dodging the police. It seems the customization options will be just as robust as other recent entries in the series, too.