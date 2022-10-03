A closer look at Chevy's $105,000 electric truck and its expanding bed

Car companies are betting on a future full of electric vehicles . One great way to sell Americans on the idea: Give them the trucks they know and love, but without the gas. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

That's what Ford is doing with the F-150 Lightning. The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

And crosstown rival Chevrolet is following suit with its Silverado EV, which goes on sale next year. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

Why buy a Silverado EV over an F-150 Lightning? The Chevy's extremely innovative bed is one fantastic reason. The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

I got an early look at the top-of-the-line, $105,000 Silverado RST and am here to show you around its ingenious and feature-packed bed. The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The 5-foot-11-inch box is incredibly versatile and can expand by around four feet to accommodate bigger items like kayaks. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

That's thanks to a clever feature Chevy calls the MultiFlex Midgate. The modular wall between the cab and bed can be configured in a bunch of different ways. The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

You can fold down one section to slide in a long item without sacrificing all back-seat space. The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

You need to fold the middle and left seat, but someone can still sit in the right one. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

For even wider cargo, you can collapse both panels. The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

But this configuration leaves nowhere for people to sit in the back seat. The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

Or you can collapse the entire MultiFlex Midgate, rear window and all, creating a humongous opening to the cab. The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The midgate folds neatly onto the rear seatbacks. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

With the midgate open, the Silverado EV provides just over nine feet of storage between the cab and tailgate. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

Another feature — the MultiFlex Tailgate — increases usable storage space even more. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

Flipping up a backstop lengthens the bed to 10 feet 10 inches. Owners can haul long boards without them sliding out of the bed. The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The MultiFlex Tailgate is available on other Chevy trucks. It looks like a regular tailgate, but packs extra capabilities. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

It's made up of two swinging pieces that can create a step when fully unfolded. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Silverado EV's bed is packed full of other features aimed at convincing Americans to consider an electric truck The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

Outlets on either side of the bed can provide 10.2 kilowatts of power. The truck can power tools on a job site or act as a backup generator in emergencies. The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The truck will also have lights to illuminate the bed. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

But this preproduction model just had stickers. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

Steps built into the corners of the truck can help owners climb into the bed or reach inside. The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

There's also a step in the middle of the bumper. The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider