Cadillac XT5, XT6, GMC Acadia recalled for two issues

General Motors is recalling three model years of the Cadillac XT5 and XT6, and the Cadillac's GMC sibling, the Acadia. The first recall has to do with the rearview camera. On 2020- and 2021-model-year XT5s, XT6s, and Acadias optioned with Surround Vision, insufficient crimping for the coaxial cables could cause a degraded signal from the rear camera, or cause the signal to fail. With all passenger vehicles required to have a working rearview camera, that's not an ideal situation. Only crossovers with Surround Vision are affected. The population at issue counts 95,231 vehicles, build dates being:

XT5s produced from May 1, 2019 to June 23, 2021

XT6s built from February 25, 2019 to June 24, 2021

Acadias built from May 6, 2019 to June 24, 2021

The automaker hasn't been informed of any crashes or injuries related to the problem, and will begin mailing letters notifying owners of the issue on November 7. The fix is a trip to the dealer to have the cables inspected and replaced if necessary. Concerned customers can contact Cadillac customer service at 800-458-8006 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782, then refer to GM's recall number, N222378380. Alternatively, they can get in touch with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov, and refer to campaign number 22V709000.

Another recall concerns just the 2023 Cadillac XT5 and XT6 and 2023 GMC Acadia units that were built on August 9, 2022. That day, a printer in the Spring Hill, Tennessee, Assembly Plant malfunctioned, producing vehicle labels for the driver's side B-pillar with illegible tire size information. That's a violation of a subsection of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 110. Only 24 units are affected, the fix being a jaunt to the dealer for a label with readable information. Owners who don't want to wait until November for letters from GM can contact Cadillac customer service at 800-458-8006 or GMC customer service at 800-462-8782, and mention recall number N222381690. Or they can head to the NHTSA Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or www.nhtsa.gov, and refer to campaign number 22V708000.