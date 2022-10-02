2023 Jeep Wrangler FarOut Edition swan song for the EcoDiesel

It's official: Jeep is yanking the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 from the Wrangler lineup, celebrating the loss with the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon FarOut Edition. A thread at the JL Wrangler Forums got hold of an e-mail to dealers that broke the news a few days before Stellantis got to it, now we know it was all for real. The package of special kit contains a "Diesel 3.0L" hood graphic and "3.0 D" badging elsewhere, Mopar Satin Black grille, LED Lighting Group, body-color fender flares, 17-inch wheels that Jeep calls exclusive but that look like the Rubicon's standard painted wheels, the Trailer-Tow and Heavy-Duty Electrical Group, Cold Weather Group, Safety Group, plus black leather seats with red accents and all-weather floor mats for the cabin. Third-gen Dana 44 front and rear axles spin 3.73 gears.

Jeep says there's also the Rock-Trac two-speed transfer case and its 4.0:1 low-range, which could be the feature that makes this an exclusive regular Rubicon buyers couldn't copy. On the 2023 Jeep Wrangler configurator, choosing the 4:1 Rock-Trac transfer case means choosing either the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder or the 3.6-liter eTorque Pentastar V6. It can't be paired with the EcoDiesel.

Order books for the Wrangler FarOut are open now and will remain so until November, around the time the first units begin reaching dealers. The automaker hasn't coughed up the price yet. Based on the Wrangler we could configure, we landed at $63,995, which is $500 less than the $64,485 priced a JL Wrangler Forum member claimed the FarOut would cost. Our figure didn't include the $795 Rock-Trac transfer case, however, for the reason listed above. The announcement didn't mention a production cap, either, so it sounds like there will be as many as dealers and shoppers order through November.

Jeep explained that since the Wrangler adopted the oil-burner for the 2020 model year, the lineup's gained the torquier, V8-powered Rubicon 392 and Rubicon 4xe PHEV. Those two powertrains will carry on alongside the aforementioned 2.0-liter and 3.6-liter. The EcoDiesel lives on in the Gladiator range, beside the 3.6-liter V6.

