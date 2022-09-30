Ford Mustang: Past, present and future | Autoblog Podcast #749

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. They kick things off by talking about the Ford Mustang: which were the best, the Fox Body finally getting its due, and where they think the seventh generation will rank among the 'Stangs of history. They talk about which Mustang they would get if they had $20,000 to spend; or $40,000; or $60,000.

Next, they talk news, including the 1970 Ford F-250 "High Roller" from Velocity Modern Classics, as well as the possibility of an electric Acura NSX. Finally, they talk about what they've been driving: the GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate and the Autoblog long-term Kia EV6.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #749

