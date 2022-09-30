Ford Mustang: Past, present and future | Autoblog Podcast #749

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. They kick things off by talking about the Ford Mustang: which were the best, the Fox Body finally getting its due, and where they think the seventh generation will rank among the 'Stangs of history. They talk about which Mustang they would get if they had $20,000 to spend; or $40,000; or $60,000.
Next, they talk news, including the 1970 Ford F-250 "High Roller" from Velocity Modern Classics, as well as the possibility of an electric Acura NSX. Finally, they talk about what they've been driving: the GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate and the Autoblog long-term Kia EV6.
Autoblog Podcast #749
Rundown
- The best Ford Mustangs of all time
- Fox Body Mustangs are finally getting their due
- Where will the seventh generation rank?
- Mustang Challenge: What Mustang do you get for ...
- $20,000?
- Greg: 2015 daily driver or Fox Body
- Jeremy: 1985 Ford Mustang SVO
- $40,000?
- Greg: 2022 GT Fastback
- Jeremy: 1964.5 Mustang V8 Coupe
- $60,000?
- Velocity Modern Classics gets in the ultra-luxe Ford F-250 game
- Acura NSX electric revival? "I would bet on it."
- Cars we're driving:
- 2022 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate
- 2022 Kia EV6
Feedback
